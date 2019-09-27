Cardi B Walked Off A Photoshoot After Being Sexually Assaulted

Cardi B revealed she was sexually assaulted on set of a photoshoot in a new interview with WE tv’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop.
“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine, and the photographer was just like trying to get close to me, like ‘Oh, you wanna get in this magazine?’ and he pulled his dick out,” Cardi said.
When asked how she reacted to the incident, Cardi said she left the shoot. However, when she told someone about what occurred, there was no apology.
“What’s so crazy is that I told the magazine owner, and he just looked at me like, ‘So?’” Cardi revealed in the interview. “When I see the #MeToo movement, I see these girls from the hood who I know went through the same type of treatment. The same bullshit. It happens really every day.”
It isn’t the first time that Cardi has talked about the incident. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2018, she claimed there is a double standard within the #MeToo movement for women who present themselves sexually.
“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a fuck,” she told Cosmo. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”
She also told Cosmo that predatory people aren’t now on better behaviour because they’re “woke,” but because “they’re scared.”
When asked by WE tv if she had to deal with any of this now that she’s a top artist, Cardi said things are different for her, personally. “Oh, hell no,” the rapper said. “I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram.” Cardi currently boasts over 50 million followers on the platform, plus over seven million more on Twitter.
Refinery29 reached out to Cardi B for comment.
