Gwyneth Paltrow On Why She Spoke Out About Harvey Weinstein Ahead Of #MeToo Anniversary

The bravery of women was front and centre during the 2017 wave of the #MeToo movement. Two years later, with the release of New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's book She Said, we learned about the behind-the-scenes courage of women as well. In the book, the reporters who first broke the Weinstein accusations revealed that actress Gwyneth Paltrow was instrumental in helping their investigation, acting as one of the first sources for the landmark story that began a wave of women coming forward about not just Weinstein, but powerful men in industries all over who had abused women.
Advertisement
“I really felt like it was time,” Paltrow told Samantha Guthrie on the Today show Thursday morning when asked about the book. “I think also having a teenage daughter [Apple] that’s the love of my life and worrying about her going into the workplace, and feeling like if there was ever a chance that, you know, there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in [it].”
One particular anecdote in the book details a time when Paltrow hid in the bathroom to call the women after Weinstein showed up at one of her parties.
"I think Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared of what the implications would be if his biggest start ended up going on the record," Twohey told Guthrie in an interview earlier this month. At that time, no one knew the moment was one of many that would lead to such significant change.
"I never could have imagined that, you know, collectively, a shift this seismic could happen, but I feel proud that I have a small part in it," Paltrow continued.
Watch the full interview below.
Advertisement