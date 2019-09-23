My advice for women starting companies is to think big! Think about what your vision is today and what the biggest, boldest version of your business could be. If you could do it with anyone, who would that be? If you could take that vision anywhere, what would that look like? Create that vision! I want to see amazing, strong female founders not just tell me what they're going to do over the next year, but what they are going to do over the next 10 years and how are they going to change the world by doing it.