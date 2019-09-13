KN: I loved it! The show was iconic. The visuals mixed with the music transported [us back] to the 1920s. The black and white theme was so elegant. When the models started to walk, you could feel the love for what they were wearing. They were having fun and the room was radiant! The collection felt sophisticated and strong and unapologetically feminine. Janelle Monae broke it down and I had to get up out of my seat and dance. My favourite look was the yellow tuxedo dress.