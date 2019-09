However, hundreds of women have shared their experiences of sexual dysfunction after LEEP in online communities and with reporters. "Afterwards, sex was always painful. I had no libido and I didn’t even feel like a sexual person anymore. Everything felt sore and painful and kind of broken. If I had an orgasm, it wasn’t really an orgasm. I could feel a muscle move, so I knew it was an orgasm, but I could hardly feel any sensation,” one woman told VICE in 2018. Another told Healthline that same year, “It was like something had been removed surgically from my body. It was so frightening. I can’t even begin to say how it affected me sexually… I had lost my entire sense of sexual identity and connection to my body. I was in a really terrible place. I couldn’t even cry. I was so numb.”