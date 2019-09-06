Shopping for beauty is fun, but shopping for beauty and saving money in the process? Even better. For that, Glossier has its range of bundled sets that allow you to save while restocking your favourite products. Spoiler alert: Its latest is one that you won't want to miss out on.
Glossier's newest trio, The Ready Set, is here — just in time for back-to-school season. It features three of the brand's most popular products: Milky Jelly Cleanser, Boy Brow, and Balm Dotcom. Consider this fall-ready assortment your basic (but not, you know, basic) starter kit to clean skin and barely-there makeup. At £32, it's also a steal, allowing you to knock money off the a la carte price.
However, there's one catch: Unlike other fan-favourite duos and trios, this makeup and skin-care set will only be available for four weeks, so if you like what you see, we suggest you hop to it and add it to cart before it's gone for good.
