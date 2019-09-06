Is Nicki Minaj retiring from music? The rapper claimed she was in a tweet, prompting her fans to go wild.
“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj wrote. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”
Minaj’s Twitter name is currently “Mrs. Petty,” likely a reference to her boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, who is a convicted sex offender. She has not confirmed whether or not she is married or engaged to Petty or pregnant with a child. However, on Chance the Rapper’s “Zanies and Fools,” Minaj, who guests on the track, raps: “He the Clyde to my Bonnie/’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy/Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’/Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”
She shared the latter part of the lyrics in an Instagram picture with Petty, who was wearing an Armani shirt in the photo.
Hours before Minaj posted her retirement tweet, she shared her 2008 song “Sweetest Girl” on Instagram.
“I wish I could go back in time & hug this lil girl. Used to be the #SweetestGirl,” Minaj wrote in the caption of the song.
Many fans are upset by Minaj’s claims that she’s moving on from music, while others hold out hope that Minaj is messing with them and will release her fifth album soon. She previously teased that a record was in the works after releasing her single “Megatron” earlier this summer.
"You're the first to find out...of course there's a new album,” Minaj announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July.
What is the truth, Nicki?!
