It’s Facebook Official: Facebook’s Dating App Has Finally Arrived In The U.S.

And then, there's the platform’s Secret Crush feature. Facebook conducted a "Dating in America" survey with Edelman in July, and one of its main findings was that 53% of the 3,000 people polled admitted to currently having a crush on someone they already know — despite being too nervous to ask them out. Secret Crush makes it a lot easier to act on these feelings — without blowing up your spot. The feature lets you anonymously add up to nine of your Facebook friends, and better yet, Instagram followers, that you have a crush on. (Perfect for when you’re too nervous to slide into DMs.) If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they’ll get a notification that someone has a crush on them. If they add you back, it’s a match. And if they don’t, they’ll remain none the wiser that you added them in the first place. Also unique to Facebook Dating: You can opt to connect with people in your Facebook groups (i.e. Corgi lovers) or those you’ve attended events with (especially handy if you want to reconnect with that anonymous cutie you met in the crowd at Outside Lands).