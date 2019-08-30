Kim Kardashian Seems To Confirm A New Kanye West Album & Its Themed Tracklist

Is a new album from Kanye West on the way? If we're reading Kim Kardashian West's cryptic social media posts correctly, the answer is yes.
On Thursday, Kardashian posted a picture on Twitter and a single slide in her Instagram story that appears to be a track list for a new album. On a piece of paper, placed next to what looks like a Bible, reads the title of a (possible) album, called Jesus Is King. Songs listed underneath the title include "Clade," "Garden," "Selah," "God Is," and "Baptized." The final track is "Sweet Jesus."
At the bottom of the piece of paper reads "September 27th," hinting that this could be the date that West drops his new album.
"There’s no praying, there’s no sermon, no word, just music, and just a feeling — and it’s Christian," Kardashian, who identifies as Christian, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! of the vibes of her husband's services. "We have so many friends who maybe feel too judgmental when they go to church or something...When they come here, they feel free and safe, is what everyone says."
At the services, West performs gospel music, including gospel covers of his songs and pop and hip hop songs throughout history. West took Sunday services to Coachella and held an event on Easter.
West previously announced that he would release album Yandhi in September of 2018. The album was delayed and ultimately not released, despite Kardashian claiming it would come out in November of that year.
West's most recent album, Ye, was released in June of 2018.
West has yet to reveal if Jesus Is King is his new album or if it has any connection to Yandhi. Refinery29 has reached out to West and Kardashian for comment.
