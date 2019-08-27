Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Samsung Galaxy Note

It's almost autumn, which means new phone announcement season is upon us. First up is Samsung, which announced today the arrival of its newest Galaxy models: the Note10 and the larger Note10+ and Note10+ 5G. Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Note10 has an S Pen stylus, an edge-to-edge infinity display, and seriously impressive camera capabilities.
Ahead, we break down all the new features of the latest Galaxy Note lineup.
The Basics
The new model comes in colours Aura Glow, Aura White, and Aura Black, sleeker than the Note9's blue and lavender. In terms of size, the Note10 comes with a 6.3-inch infinity display, while the Note10+ and Note 10+ 5g come in at 6.8 inches — rendering them the biggest Note models ever. And as far as pricing goes, the Note10 starts at $949.99 (£733), while the Note 10+ starts at $1,099.99(£895), as compared to the Galaxy S10 ($899.99/£732), S10e ($749.99/£610), and the S10+ ($999.99/£814).
Compared to Apple and Google, this Galaxy lineup is definitely on the pricier side — in line with the iPhone XS ($999/£814) but less with the iPhone XR ($749/£610) and a few tiers above the Pixel line altogether.
The Camera
The camera is one of the things Samsung does best when it comes to its phones — and the Note10 camera sitch is no different. In addition to its front cameras, the Note10 has three rear cameras, while the Note 10+ has a whopping four (especially notable compared to the Note9's dual camera), each with a different lens — ultra-wide, wide angle, telephoto, and, for the 10+, DepthVision.
To accompany these hardware improvements are some impressive new software features. In addition to the Zoom-In Mic, which lets you bring desired sound to the forefront of a video and reduces ambient noise, the Note10 is introducing a new and improved Super Steady feature that can be used to stabilise action video footage. Also new: Night Mode on the front camera, so now your low-light selfies don't have to be grainy.
But perhaps my favorite feature of the Note10's camera is AR Doodle — a more sophisticated version of Instagram filters, which lets you use the S Pen stylus to draw within the camera and bring your doodles to life as they track to unique faces while you move your camera around. And on the Note10+ specifically, you can generate 3D renderings from scans of objects with the DepthVision feature.
The Best New Features
The most convenient feature of the new Note10 line is the Handwriting to Text capability — which lets you literally jot down notes on the lock screen with your S Pen stylus and then, with the click of a button, export your note into a Word doc or email. And it works in 62 languages. The S Pen stylus is now also capable of Air Actions, which means you can use it to control the device using hand gestures without even physically touching it to the screen.
There's also Wireless PowerShare, which isn't new to Samsung but is coming to the Note for the first time. As a refresher, it lets you charge your Qi-enabled device with a different Qi-enabled device. I mean, you can steal juice from your friend's phone just by stacking them! And lastly, the Note10 can go from zero to 100 percent charge in the span of an hour, while a half-hour charge can last you for an entire day.
Buyer's Guide
You can preorder the Note10 starting tomorrow, August 8, at 12:01 a.m. ET, and phones will officially go on sale on August 23. (The 5G will be available exclusively on Verizon at first.) The 10+ is available with either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage, while the 10 is just available with 256 GB.
And until August 22, you can get a $150 Samsung credit when you buy a Note 10+ or Note10+ 5G and a $100 credit when you buy a Note10. And if you trade-in an eligible phone or tablet in exchange for your new one, you can earn up to $600.
