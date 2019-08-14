Katy Perry Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By "Teenage Dream" Co-Star

"Oh hell no. I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this," he wrote. "This is such bullshit. Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your on going obsession with her since the day of filming that video. You were writing her music. And planning an imaginary future with her. It’s not ok to do this to people who have done nothing but uplift and inspire others. Focus on your life and your daughter and move on josh. I’ll be praying for you. We all will."