Rispoli’s post called Ocasio-Cortez a “vile idiot” who "needs a round, and I don't mean the kind she used to serve" — referring to AOC’s former job as a bartender . The comment was attached to a fake news story about the freshman congresswoman with a fabricated quote in the headline: "We pay soldiers too much." A screenshot of the now-deleted post was first discovered and published by Nola.com . (The social media post was marked "satire," and the site it was posted on claims to be satirical.)