At a time when there are still questions surrounding where the #MeToo movement is going , Epstein’s accusers matter. Their tenacity in the face of a rigged system that has denied them justice at every step is at once awe-inspiring and unfair. The fact that Epstein’s life and his own power and privilege were considered more important in 2008 — when he signed a sweetheart plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal charges — than the dozens of accusers who came forward, but were silenced and swept under the rug, underscores the importance of fighting for sexual assault survivors. Back then, prosecutors allowed him to plead to a single state prostitution charge, effectively saying to Epstein's minor accusers that they were willing participants undeserving of protection or accountability. We need to make sure the justice system doesn’t try and pull another fast one on them. Paying attention to this story means we continue the fight for all survivors to be heard.