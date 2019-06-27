Why Trans People Don’t Always Have Good, Pleasurable Sex—At First

If I’m anything to go by, well-meaning cis people can also let our fears keep us from learning as much as we should. Even after hearing from both of my listeners, it took me a while to bring Kling on to help me answer their questions, because I was afraid of accidentally making a show that was inappropriately salacious or objectifying. When I finally did talk with her, she said she understood my hesitancy, but discouraged cis allies from allowing fear of saying the wrong thing to justify complete silence. "Cis people are crucial to spreading trans-inclusive sex-ed," she told me, "because they're sure as hell already involved in spreading anti-trans sex-ed. As allies, cis people should allow trans folks to take the lead, and focus on elevating trans voices. But we need our allies to speak up, too. Cis silence only reinforces the perception that transgender people can't or shouldn't have enthusiastic, affirming, and safe sexual experiences."