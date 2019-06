Miley Cyrus Apologises Again For Problematic Comments On Hip-Hop & Rap

As YouTuber As Told By Kenya pointed out in her May 31 video, this is a racial stereotype of the genre and comes from a place of privilege. Her explanation, which she titled " Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry ," has racked up over 40 thousand views, including Cyrus herself. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old appeared in the comments to thoughtfully respond to the criticism and apologise for her past statements.