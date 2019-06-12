Miley Cyrus Apologises Again For Problematic Comments On Hip-Hop & Rap

Miley Cyrus has never shied away from controversy, but she's owning up to one particular misstep. In a 2017 interview with Billboard, the singer explained that she distanced herself from hip-hop because, she claimed, it was filled with profane lyrics.
"I can’t listen to that anymore," she said, adding, "It was too much 'Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock — I am so not that."
As YouTuber As Told By Kenya pointed out in her May 31 video, this is a racial stereotype of the genre and comes from a place of privilege. Her explanation, which she titled "Miley Cyrus Is My Problematic Fav...Sorry," has racked up over 40 thousand views, including Cyrus herself. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old appeared in the comments to thoughtfully respond to the criticism and apologise for her past statements.
First, Cyrus thanked Kenya for giving her the opportunity to speak up about this issue, before issuing an apology.
"I want to start with saying I am sorry," she wrote. "I own the fact that saying ... 'this pushed me out of the hip hop scene a little' was insensitive as it is a privilege to have the ability to dip in and out of 'the scene.'"
While Cyrus says she still has a lot to learn, she is using this moment as a path forward.
"My words became a divider in a time where togetherness and unity is crucial," she continued. " can not change what I said at that time, but I can say I am deeply sorry for the disconnect my words caused. Simply said; I fucked up and I sincerely apologise . I’m committed to using my voice for healing, change, and standing up for what’s right."
Kenya was happy her video caught Miley's eye, and that she furthered the conversation. "I know your heart that was point of my video to highlight that u on several occasions have spoken up for what is right," she wrote back to the pop star. "Thank you for hearing me out."
Cyrus's new EP, She Is Coming, is out now.
