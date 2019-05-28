Ariana Grande Weighs In On Her Madame Tussauds Waxwork

You know you've really made it when Madame Tussauds starts making wax figures of you, and the recent figure of Ariana Grande unveiled last week wasn't the first the singer has received. However, it was the one that caused the biggest stir online due the fact that it didn't, well, look anything like her. The recreation nailed the artist's signature high ponytail, choker, tattoos, and big sweatshirt, but her face had fans taking to Twitter to joke about the dissimilarities and ask for better for their queen.
"I hate Ariana's new wax figure," one wrote. "It's not her face. She deserves more respect you know. She's the best pop female singer in the world and all you can do was this."
"Tell that wax figure to move so I can see Ariana's wax figure," another joked in response to a photo of the offending statue.
Now, in between stops on her Sweetener tour, Ariana Grande has weighed in. Pop Crave posted the wax figure images on their Instagram, prompting a shady response from the singer.
"i just wanna talk," she wrote underneath the snaps.
Basically, Ariana Grande is just as confused about the wax figure, but there is some good news: the wax figure is only on display temporarily in the museum's London location, after which I must request the questionable artwork follows the singer on tour. After all, she needs someone to play "Aubrey."
