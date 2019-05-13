There's A Proven Link Between Negative Body Image & Suicidal Thoughts Now

"Anyone struggling with their own body image, who may be feeling invalid or like a failure for not being able to meet societal expectations, should remind themselves that there is no wrong way to have a body. The 'perfect' body is one that is healthy and allows you to do what you want to do in life. If you're affected by social media, I'd advise scrolling through your timeline and removing accounts that make you feel like you're not beautiful and perfect as you are. Try and remind yourself to be grateful for what your body can do for you and stop waging war on yourself – you haven’t done anything wrong."