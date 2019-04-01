Celebrity Magician David Blaine Under Investigation Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Celebrity magician David Blaine is under investigation by NYPD for sexual assault, the Daily Beast reports. Two women gave statements to the Special Victims Unit, with one claiming that Blaine sexually assaulted her inside his NYC apartment in 1998.
"The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,"
Detective Denise Moroney said in a statement to Refinery29.
In 2017, Natasha Prince accused Blaine of rape. Prince, who is a former model, alleged that Blaine raped her in the summer of 2004 when she was 21 years old in an interview with the Daily Beast. After investigating her claim, Scotland Yard did not take action.
The NYPD has not charged Blaine in relation to the two claims. The representatives for Blaine did not immediately respond to request for comment.
