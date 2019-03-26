All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped

In a sudden turn of events, TMZ broke the news that all charges against Jussie Smollett for allegedly faking a racist and homophobic attack have been dropped. Smollett's attorneys also confirmed the news via a statement to Buzzfeed.
On January 29, news broke that Smollett was involved in an attack in which two perpetrators yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the Empire actor, beat him, and poured a chemical on him. The Chicago police department arrested two brothers in connection to the crime, but later determined that they were co-conspirators with Smollett in staging the attack. Smollett was then arrested. He plead not guilty.
However, on Tuesday morning all 16 felony counts were reportedly dropped, and Smollett will surrender his $10,000 bond. He will apparently instead perform community service, but the case will not move forward.
His two lawyers, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, released a statement to Buzzfeed confirming that their client's record has been wiped clean.
BREAKING: Jussie Smollett's lawyer confirm "all criminal charges against him were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him." pic.twitter.com/VYCvi6Vnjf— Tasneem N (@TasneemN) March 26, 2019
They also say that he was "vilified" as a victim as a result of an apparent rush to judgement. “It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect," they write. "Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
