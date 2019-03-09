In an interview almost more shocking than the one R. Kelly gave Gayle King, the rapper's former lawyer is revealing some pretty damning facts. Edward Genson represented Kelly back in 2008 and successfully acquitted him of child pornography charges. Now that Kelly is back in a similar legal circumstance (and perhaps also now that Genson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer), the lawyer is spilling a whole bunch of information that doesn't exactly help Kelly's current case.
One particular anecdote included the fact that he had Kelly change the lyrics to "Ignition" because it was originally from the perspective of a high school driving teacher about his students.
“I was riding in the car, listening to a song and said, ‘Are you crazy? This is all I need.’ He re-wrote it," Genson told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was originally a high school instructor in a class teaching people how to drive a car. I changed the words.”
He also dropped another bomb, which was not just that he believes Kelly was "guilty as hell" in 2008, but that he took specific action to try to stop the artist from committing more alleged crimes.
“I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years," he said. "I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else."
Kelly himself has maintained his innocence, most recently telling King that he just has a "big heart."
“Lots of things wrong when it comes to women that I apologise, but I apologised in those relationships at the time that I was in the relationship, OK?” he explained on CBS This Morning.
While Kelly was released after being arrested on ten counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, he is currently under arrest for failing to pay $161,000 in child support.
