The gender and minority pay gaps are not as straightforward as they initially appear, and they suggest that gender and ethnicity is the main determinant of success in 2019 when that quite simply is not the case. For example, The Guardian (surprise, surprise) published an article about white doctors being paid more than black doctors . That seems pretty terrible, right? That our health system is purposefully discriminatory towards black doctors? Well, when looking closely into this, this is because black doctors are more likely to be younger, with less experience, which means therefore they are paid less. This is a generational issue reminiscent of the structural barriers faced by black people in Britain, but this is not a direct cause of active discrimination itself. In reality, in 2019, working-class white boys are at a greater disadvantage in education than women or ethnic minorities, women are more likely to be in higher education than men and ethnic minorities are the group most likely to go to university. British Indians in our country now earn, if not the same, a higher income per week than white people in our country. All of these examples demonstrate that when we empower the individual, the individual pulls through and becomes successful. My being black and a woman isn’t in spite of my success in Britain.