I think young people on the left are so 'offended' by Turning Point because it challenges their skewed ideas. You quite frankly cannot run a country on emotion more than you do logic and facts, which is something that is absent from leftist political discourse in the modern age. As such, we are going to be called Nazis, alt-right, and fascist, despite the fact that we are none of the above, because labels are the only tool the left can use to try and silence those that challenge their ideas. These silly accounts are just a reflection of desperation, and the setting up of them is actually coordinated, from what I’ve read about it, by people who largely aren’t 'young' and quite clearly have nothing better to do with their time. On a positive note, we have received a large amount of support from young people like myself, of all colours and backgrounds, because that is what our movement aims to do, and we’ve only just begun, so I am very excited.