Sex Education Is Being Improved To Include FGM Awareness

Secondary school pupils in England will be taught about the dangers of FGM under new government guidelines.
Lessons will address the physical and emotional damage caused by FGM, the BBC reports, as well as making pupils aware of support services available for survivors.
Lessons will also impress on pupils that FGM is illegal in the UK.
The new lessons in FGM awareness will form part of compulsory relationships and sex education classes to be introduced in secondary schools by 2020.
Responding to the new guidelines, the End Violence Against Women (EVAW) Coalition expressed concerns that teaching children about FGM once they reach secondary school age could be "too late".
However, anti-FGM campaigner Nimco Ali insisted that the new guidelines should be welcomed as a step forward, tweeting: "With #FGM being added to the Children Act there will be more protection for children in Primary school and teachers will have more knowledge. What could constitute FGM or any kind of abuse can be taught via the PANTS rules. Please don’t damper this incredible moment."
Despite the best efforts of terminally obstructive MP Sir Christopher Chope, the campaign to have FGM added to the Children Act continues with full force. Once passed, this new legislation will make it easier for social services, hospitals and schools to intercept when they believe a child is at risk.
"We know that FGM can have a catastrophic effect on the lives of those affected, causing life-long physical and psychological damage," Education Secretary Damian Hinds said today.
"Everyone must do all they can to protect women and girls from this extreme form of gendered violence. There's a legislation aspect, and enforcement, but just as important is awareness and challenging assumptions - which is why we are making sure all pupils are given all the facts at secondary school."
Meanwhile, the Welsh government is currently consulting on new guidelines for sex education in schools which would include FGM awareness. Sex education in Northern Ireland and Scotland is at the discretion of individual schools and local authorities.
