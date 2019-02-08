I was travelling home alone by bus when a dick pic popped up on my phone. In the space of a second or two I was confused, shocked, then disgusted. But once I deleted it I was suspicious about who’d sent it. No one I could see looked likely so I wondered if it was a joke and some teenagers had done it to see how I reacted. It didn’t occur to me until afterwards that someone would deliberately send that to a stranger – it’s not a nice thing to see. If someone is sad and desperate enough to have to do that for attention then they need help. It also made me think that AirDrop shouldn't have a preview of the photo as the first thing you see. What if I’d been in a work meeting or with my partner? I didn't consider reporting it to the transport network or police. I imagine they would've just dismissed it as a prank. In my shock, I also didn’t accept the image so had no evidence anyway.