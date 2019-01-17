Muslim-American Journalist Noor Tagouri Says Vogue Misrepresented Her

View this post on Instagram
I’m SO heartbroken and devastated. Like my heart actually hurts. I’ve been waiting to make this announcement for MONTHS. One of my DREAMS of being featured in American @VogueMagazine came true!! We finally found the issue in JFK airport. I hadn’t seen the photo or the text. Adam wanted to film my reaction to seeing this for the first time. But, as you can see in the video, I was misidentified as a Pakistani actress named Noor Bukhari. My name is Noor Tagouri, I’m a journalist, activist, and speaker. I have been misrepresented and misidentified MULTIPLE times in media publications - to the point of putting my life in danger. I never, EVER expected this from a publication I respect SO much and have read since I was a child. Misrepresentation and misidentification is a constant problem if you are Muslim in America. And as much as I work to fight this, there are moments like this where I feel defeated.
Noor Tagouri in @GIVENCHYofficial for @VOGUEmagazine: Journalist, Activist, Speaker - and constantly, CONSTANTLY talking about the dangers of misrepresentation and misidentification of marginalized communities. May we teach, grow, build, and LISTEN WITH INTENT from all of our mistakes. It isn’t always easy, but this is why we keep fighting.