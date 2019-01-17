Muslim-American Journalist Noor Tagouri Says Vogue Misrepresented Her

She says that while no one contacted her to fact-check the latest story prior to its publication, Vogue's executive editor has since reached out to her with an apology. Vogue has also posted a correction to its website and Instagram. In a statement to Refinery29, the magazine says: "In the February issue of Vogue the writer and activist Noor Tagouri was misidentified in a caption as 'actor, director, and model Noor Bukhari.' We are sincerely sorry for the mistake. We were thrilled at the chance to photograph Tagouri and shine a light on the important work she does, and to have misidentified her is a painful misstep. We also understand that there is a larger issue of misidentification in media—especially among nonwhite subjects. We will try to be more thoughtful and careful in our work going forward, and we apologise for any embarrassment this has caused Tagouri and Bukhari."