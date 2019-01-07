Kevin Spacey did not comment, to reporters or in the courtroom, as he was arraigned in Nantucket, MA on Monday morning for a sexual assault charge from 2016. Spacey's lawyers entered a plea of not guilty to assaulting a busboy at Club Car bar in July 2016 when the survivor was 18-years-old, according to Variety.
In a criminal complaint obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Spacey bought the unidentified 18-year-old drinks, made sexually suggestive comments, and tried to take him home. After the restaurant worker was intoxicated, Spacey allegedly pulled down his pants and groped him.
The judge set his next hearing for March 4 and allowed that Spacey does not have to be present, as long as he is available via telephone. Additionally, the judge ordered Spacey to stay away from the accuser and his family, and for the accuser to preserve his text messages from the six months following the alleged July 2016 encounter.
This charge was made public the same day Spacey dropped a baffling video of himself in character as Frank Underwood appearing to dispute the claims.
"I know what you want. You want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all," he says in the video, later adding, "Oh, of course they're going to say I'm being disrespectful, not playing by the rules. Like I ever played by anyone's rules before. I never did. And you loved it."
An additional report in THR claims there's video evidence to support the survivor's accusations. The then 18-year-old reportedly took footage of the encounter on Snapchat and sent it to his girlfriend.
Spacey's lawyer did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
