These Vibrant Prints Celebrate Human Rights

Riposte magazine has partnered with Amnesty International to curate Protection – an inspiring new exhibition and events programme to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The exhibition will feature artwork by 30 women and non-binary artists including Juno Calypso, Joy Miessi and Maisie Cousins, with every penny from sales directly donated to Amnesty International UK.
"When thinking about the theme of the exhibition we wanted to focus on the idea of protection, protecting our human rights and those of others. There’s a real collective feel to the show and to the ideas explored in the work. A feeling that change can come when people collectively come together to protect each other and what is important," said Danielle Pender, Riposte editor and curator of the exhibition.
The launch of Protection on Human Rights Day (10th December) will be the first in a week of events hosted by Riposte and Amnesty, including an artist talk on gender-based rage and creativity (12th December), a dinner hosted by Riposte and Bodega Rita's (13th December) and two creative workshops, open to all ages (15th December).
Click ahead to see some of the beautiful prints for sale...
Protection, an exhibition curated by Riposte and Amnesty, will run from 10th-16th December, 6-9pm daily at Coal Drops Yard, London. If you can't make it you can buy the prints for £50 each at Protection Exhibition.