This Simple iPhone Hack Just Blew Twitter's Collective Mind

The internet just shared a collective eureka moment after discovering an iPhone keyboard hack, and people don't know how they survived before they came into this knowledge. If you've ever felt the frustration of trying to move the cursor exactly where you want it when texting or writing an email on your iPhone, this little tip will make your day.
Rejoicing iPhone users have Krissy Brierre-Davis, a food blogger, to thank for sharing her discovery. "How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped," she tweeted with a screenshot of her revelation. She explained her discovery in the accompanying screenshot writing, "If you click and hold the space bar, you can move the cursor instead of trying to drag the cursor itself with your fat thumb lol." What followed was the collective awakening of the internet as iPhone users' lives just got a whole lot easier.
How come you guys never told me this iPhone trick? I feel duped. pic.twitter.com/2RfRhI4Y1X— Krissy Brierre-Davis (@krissys_kitchen) November 18, 2018
"This just changed my entire life," one newly enlightened user tweeted. "OMG. This is like gliding your scissors across wrapping paper," commented another. Over 60,000 people shared their appreciation for Brierre-Davis bestowing her discovery upon the internet. Other users chimed in with their own keyboard hacks. "Not only can you do that but while dragging the cursor, you can press down a little harder and can highlight a word or a sentence," shared another iPhone tip angel.
Even though these feature have been around for three years, it seems to have gone largely unnoticed by iPhone users. It was first released with the iPhone 6S in 2015 and can actually be done by holding down anywhere on the keyboard, reports The Independent.
It's probably somewhere in the instructions, but let's be honest, who has sat down and read the entire user's manual after getting a new iPhone? It looks like Twitter has become our go-to way to discover the inner workings of our phones.
