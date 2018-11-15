The first (and, IMO, the most exciting) piece of news: You can now create a saved Shopping collection, which means you can save products to easily come back to and reference. This feature functions like the Save tool we're already familiar with – you can add posts to your own curated collection that lives on the righthand panel of your profile, only now, you can do it with products in addition to cat memes. This new Shopping collection capability is especially useful for when you're shopping in Stories (since Stories disappear after 24 hours). All you have to do is tap the product tag and then tap the Save button, and voila, the item is saved so you can deliberate 'til your heart's content over whether you need it or just want it.