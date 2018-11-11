The New Spice Girls T-Shirt Will Raise Money For Women's Charities

Everyone knows the Spice Girls are all about "girl power!" And while the group's feminist credentials have been debated fiercely since Baby, Ginger, Posh, Scary and Sporty first conquered the charts with "Wannabe" 22 years ago, it's hard to deny the girlband still places female solidarity at the heart of its brand.
This weekend the group – minus Victoria Beckham, of course – has expanded its summer 2019 reunion tour from six UK stadium dates to 11 to meet feverish demands for tickets.
But hearteningly, the Spice Girls have also announced that they've teamed up with Comic Relief to create a T-shirt which will raise money for women's charities.
Advertisement
All profits from the #IWannaBeASpiceGirl T-shirt, available online now for less than £20, will go to Comic Relief's Gender Justice campaign.
The group said in a statement: "Equality and the movement of people power has always been at the heart of the band. It is about equality for all, ’every boy and every girl’. We recently found out that charities focused on issues faced by women don’t get the funding that they desperately need, so launching a campaign to raise funds for these issues is incredibly important to us and an area we want to support.”
Liz Warner, Comic Relief's chief executive, added that the T-shirt is "going to help us support even more organisations fighting for the rights of women and girls here in the UK".
The release of the charity T-shirt coincides with Equal Pay Day 2018, the date women in the UK effectively begin working for free until the end of the year because of the gender pay gap.
The gender pay gap is one of several issues Comic Relief's Gender Justice campaign is aiming to tackle. Others include domestic violence, FGM, the lack of women in leadership roles, and the advancement of women in sport. You can find out more on the Comic Relief website.
Advertisement