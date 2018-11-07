To celebrate 100 years of women's suffrage, Amnesty International and Everpress have teamed up with nine women and non-binary artists to create 'Rebellion', a collection of limited-edition T-shirts to promote human rights defenders worldwide.
The 'Rebellion' T-shirt project is part of Amnesty's Write for Rights campaign, which supports female activists who have been persecuted for leading powerful global movements, including women affected by Northern Ireland's restrictive abortion law and Marielle Franco, an LGBTQ and black rights activist who was shot dead by security forces in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year.
"Sexual harassment, the denial of reproductive freedoms and gender-based online violence are just a few of the abuses women, trans and non-binary people face every single day. But around the world people are rising for their rights," says Kate Allen, director of Amnesty UK. "The movement for gender justice and equality is strong, powerful, brave, courageous and determined. We’re delighted to be collaborating with Everpress and this exciting group of artists to create a range of T-shirts so that people can wear their rebellion, protest or statement with pride."
The T-shirts are available at Everpress for £25 each, with 50% of profits going towards Amnesty's support for defenders of women's rights. All designs are available for three weeks only (until 26th November) and feature illustrations by visual artists Bambi, Alice Skinner, Hazel Mead, Age of Reason, Camilla Perkins, Leyla Reynolds and Jacob V Joyce, Nomad Clan and Margarita Rebolledo Hernández.
Click through to see some of the T-shirts...