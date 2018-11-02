"It’s less acceptable for women to be plus-size in an office and you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself. You’re also expected to dress and look a certain way and take more 'pride' in your appearance to be taken seriously, whereas with a plus-size man, it’s 'just the way they are'. In one of my old jobs, a plus-size man would regularly eat a Papa John’s meal deal at his desk every day. The one time I ate some chips at my desk, one of my colleagues tutted at me about how 'greasy' they were. One of the nice things about working from home for myself is that no one will ever judge me for deciding to have a bag of crisps at 4pm."