In early September, Apple unveiled its new line of iPhones to much anticipation: The Xs, Xs Max, and Xr — as well as the next generation of the Apple Watch, Series 4 — are now all on the market now. The Xr has received especially good reviews, and is notable for being priced at £749.
This week, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, took to the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to unveil the company's new line of iPads and Macs. Ahead, a rundown of the most important product reveals made today. (Want to know how to pre-order the new iPhone? Head to our pre-order guide to find out.)
MacBook Air
The first product Cook announced is one that's been overdue for an update: the MacBook Air. (Bloomberg reported the rumour of a new MacBook Air back in August.) The new MacBook Air will be 13.3 inches and finally have the high-resolution retina display screen other Apple laptops already have. That's 4 million pixels for sharper text and image. It will be 17% lighter at 2.75 pounds, boast longer battery life, and feature a 20% larger touch pad. The new MacBook Air will also feature Touch ID, so no more putting in your password to unlock your laptop if you prefer to use Touch ID instead.
It's also made from 100% recycled aluminium, a fact that was received with big applause. Apple claims this will reduce the laptop's carbon footprint by 50%.
The new MacBook Air is £1,199. Pre-orders starts today, and deliveries will start next week.
Mac Mini
This is the first update to the Mac Mini in 4 years. The mini computer doesn’t come with a screen, keyboard, or mouse as it’s aimed at users who like building their own setup. The new Mac Mini will have 4 cores, and performance that’s four times faster. It looks spacey with a new dark space grey finish.
The new Mac Mini starts at £799. Preorders start today, and it’s available in stores starting November 7.
iPad Pro
The rumours were true: Apple announced a new line of iPad Pros. The two new models — available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models — have no home button like the new iPhones. It’s super thin, at 5.9 mm. The design has been upgraded to an edge-to-edge screen, and has all the newest Apple display features that’s already hit iPhones, including True Tone and Face ID. The battery life and processor have been upgraded, with Apple claiming that the new iPad is 90% faster than the previous generation. It features USB-C, an upgraded cable port that will let you charge your phone from your iPad if you want. Cook wasn’t shy in suggesting that he thinks the iPad is better than competitor laptops.
The new 11-inch iPad Pro starts at £799; the 12.9-inch at £1,549. Pre-orders start today, and they arrive in stores on November 7.
Apple Pencil 2.0
This is the first upgrade to the Apple Pencil in three years. The big news about the Apple Pencil is that it will charge wirelessly and it’s magnetic — so it will “stick” to the side of your iPad (no need to put it carefully in a holder or case). You can tap on the pencil to switch functionalities, and the design has been updated to a sleeker look. A new Apple folio, for propping up your iPad so it functions like a small laptop, was also unveiled.
