Twitter Is Rethinking One Of Its Most Recognisable Features

As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivizing healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now. https://t.co/k5uPe5j4CW— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 29, 2018
Finally. Twitter is getting rid of the biggest problem on their platform - the LIKE button!!! We’ve all had enough verbal harassment, death or rape threats from that LIKE button. It’s time the LIKE button went. Cuz that sure is Twitter’s biggest problem, the LIKE button. @jack— JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) October 29, 2018
Users: hey can you get rid of the Nazis please— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) October 29, 2018
Twitter: ok sure, we've changed the stars to hearts for likes
Users: no no, zero Nazis please
Twitter: yep we're getting rid of Vine
Users: nah hey, what about the Nazis
Twitter: ok ok fine, no more likes https://t.co/HKE0BrCiVU
When twitter removes the like button instead of the Nazi’s pic.twitter.com/UCNrkXu542— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 29, 2018