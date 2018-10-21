'Boycott Ryanair': Airline Criticised For Its Handling Of Appalling Racist Incident

Ok boycott @Ryanair if they think it’s ok for a racist man to abuse an elderly black woman and remain on the plane. It’s 63 years since Rosa Parks said “No “ to sitting on the back of the Bus and we ain’t going back. https://t.co/IYczabgjMJ— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 21, 2018
Boycott @Ryanair for allowing racist customers to verbally abuse and threaten physical violence against another customer! @Ryanair Do Better!!! https://t.co/BtsD6jxu8w— Vanessa Hobson (@HobsonVan777) October 21, 2018
Shame on @Ryanair ! Shame on this Man Refuses To Sit Next Elderly Black Woman On Ryanair Flight To London - HuffPost https://t.co/mIk4vBdETE— sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) October 21, 2018
Free advice to @Ryanair: 1. Apologise to the woman, personally & publicly. Flowers, champagne, 10 free flights to anywhere she chooses 2. Report racist to police & publicly ban him for life. 3. Train your staff.— Edana Minghella (@edanaming) October 21, 2018
The rest of us? Boycott Ryanair til they act. https://t.co/TpF0zYZdfL
. @Ryanair is the world airline ever. You’re a fucking mess and your staff are trash. You’re saying this situation is a police matter when YOUR staff accommodated a racist. A public apology to that woman needs to happen, I cannot imagine how that poor woman must feel.— Jayde Pierce (@JaydePierce) October 21, 2018