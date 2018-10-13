New Music This Week: Laura Jane Grace In Scorpio Season, Charli XCX In '99 & More

After my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to matchmake people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Follow me on Twitter or Facebook, or leave me a comment below and tell me what you're listening to this week.
Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers "The Airplane Song"
Laura Jane Grace says this next album is her Scorpio record. She's certainly come out swinging that Scorpio bat around with "The Airplane Song," a hot romp about a love triangle amid prescription drugs and shitty airline experiences. I'm ready to grab a glass of champagne, pull up a seat next to her, and have a serious talk about why dating anyone in a band is a terrible idea.
Advertisement
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan "1999"
I am not nostalgic for 1999, but I am obsessed with Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's remembrance of it. And I have to admit they have a point: Things were a lot easier back then. Aside from the utterly charming video, this track does an amazing job of capturing some of the musical elements that made up the '90s. You get it: The stuff Max Martin did when he was producing Britney and NSYNC that sounds cheesy as hell now. Charli and Troye's song is the only trip back to '99 that I'm willing to take.
Somme "Broken Hearted Lovers"
Reckless, selfish, late night lovers? We've all been there. Somme delivers a very coolly choreographed video to go with her song about needing a little something after having your heart broken but when you're not quite in the place to start a new relationship. Yes, you can ask for space. Let Somme show you how.
Millie Turner "Night Running"
In my mind, I am always rolling around in flowers and covered in glitter. Millie Turner feels me and created this track, with it's strong sense of influence from M83, to soundtrack my day dreams. Or night dreams? The epic girliness of it is such a delight, as is her British lilt.
LP "Recovery"
This break up song is particularly tormented. The depth of emotion in LP's performance really hit me, making me watch and rewatch this video. That sad, minor chord piano paired with violins that are practically weeping are enough to bring tears to my eyes but good lord, just listen to those lyrics. The gloriously destroyed house is such a great touch of despair.
Advertisement