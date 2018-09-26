In New Book, Gisele Bündchen Reveals Struggles With Suicide

In the book, Bündchen also reveals that her struggles with motherhood (she shares Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, with husband Tom Brady) contributed to more recent intrusive thoughts. "When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like part of me died. I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt I couldn’t do other things, and that was very hard for me." She's since committed to consulting doctors and living a healthier lifestyle, mentally and physically. To come forward about the darker parts of one's life isn't always easy, so we're proud of Bündchen for continuing to serve as a role model off the runway, too.