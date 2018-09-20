Story from Music

Rihanna Did Not Ask For Eminem To Rap About Giving Her Hickies

Morgan Baila
Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images.
Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are currently embroiled in some rap beef and fans are starting to get upset. The two white rappers have been calling each other out on their respective tracks (Eminem called out MGK's man bun, while Kelly called his daughter "hot"), but this mild feud isn't what has fans mad. Instead, it's a lyric from Eminem's MGK diss track"Killshot" that mentions Rihanna and her neck. Specifically, the hickeys he allegedly left on her neck.
In the song, Eminem raps "Rihanna just hit me on a text / Last night I left hickeys on her neck.” And, as The Cut points out, Rihanna fans are A. calling bullshit, and B. pissed he'd use her celebrity status to rope her into this hip-hop shade-fest, which is male fragility at its finest.
Rihanna and Eminem worked together on their very popular ( and very overplayed) song "Love the Way You Lie," but the two have never been linked romantically.
I only wonder what Leonardo DiCaprio had to say about the (likely untrue) lyrics. Methinks a lot! Rihanna nor DiCaprio have publicly commented on the track.
