Charlotte Tilbury is as famous for her sold-out beauty products as she is for all the A-list faces she’s painted, and this week the makeup artist is releasing a brand new eyeshadow palette that's likely to vanish in moments.
Following the success of her Instant Eye palette (which sold out in less than 24 hours), Tilbury tapped her love for crystals to create the Stars In Your Eyes palette — and it's good. The 12-pan kit features colours inspired by rose quartz, amber, topaz, and ruby. Unlike the Instant Eye palette (which boasts bronze and gold tones) this one serves up shimmery rose golds and matte mauves that can be used to create subtle or smoky looks, and we're already thinking of all the holiday eye makeup we can finesse with this one...
Advertisement
We got to swatch colours from the palette ahead of the release, and we were instantly impressed with its potent colour payoff and creamy textures, not to mention the Instagram-worthy packaging. We especially love how powerful the shimmer shades were when used with a damp brush.
The palette launches on September 20, exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com/uk at 9am, and once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. So, we suggest setting your alarm now so you can get it while it's hot. Remember: The early bird gets the worm (or palette, in this case).
Advertisement