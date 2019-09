Trump, and other critics of Kaepernick, misunderstand the point of Kaepernick’s protest. His decision to not support the national anthem is borne is of anger and sorrow at police brutality that disproportionately affects young men of colour. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” said Kaepernick in 2016, when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”