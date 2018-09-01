Drake Clarifies His Position On Trump With A Single Profanity

Rapper Drake may hail from the United States’ neighbor to the north, Canada, but that doesn’t stop him from voicing his opinions on domestic affairs. The rapper kicked off his three-night residency at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY with some thoughts on the current American president.
“Right now I feel like we’re all living in a country where they try and tell us every single day, on our cell phone, on the news, they try and tell us that we’re living in a divided country, that we don’t understand unity,” Drake told the crowd, reports Stereogum. “And we’re listening to this fucking idiot that’s in office, you understand, this idiot in office that’s tryna tell us that something’s going on.”
Drake’s banter — and the fact that he’s from Canada — unwittingly highlights a very specific issue. President Donald Trump has, astoundingly, managed to alienate the United States’ closest ostensible geographic and political ally.
Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s disputes center around trade, specifically the NAFTA deal. Just this weekend, Trump is under fire for incendiary remarks about his unwillingness to negotiate with Canada. He assumed his comments to Bloomberg News were off the record; however, they were leaked to the Toronto Star. “Still can’t believe that Bloomberg violated a firm OFF THE RECORD statement. Will they put out an apology?” he wrote on Twitter, while also arguing that Canada has “taken advantage” of the United States. It is not known if the source who leaked the comments was from Bloomberg or the White House; both are possibilities.
Still can’t believe that Bloomberg violated a firm OFF THE RECORD statement. Will they put out an apology?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018
I love Canada, but they’ve taken advantage of our Country for many years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018
Drake also called attention to the divisive nature of Trump’s political rhetoric. “And meanwhile, right here in Brooklyn, we got 16,000 people from all races and all places and all we’re doing is just sitting here enjoying ourselves, listening to music,” he said. “So, I wanna tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m proud of you because no matter how they tell us the world is going, this is how the fucking world is supposed to work.”
