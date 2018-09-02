These Ridiculous Sexist Guidelines For Therapists Are Being Called Out On Twitter

A best practice document distributed to counsellors and psychotherapists in the UK has been criticised for containing "sexist " and "dangerous" advice.
The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP)'s guidelines on gender identity appear to suggest that being "vulnerable" and "concerned with appearance" are key ingredients of British womanhood.
The document states: "Being a woman in a British cultural context often means adhering to social norms of femininity, such as being nurturing, caring, social, emotional, vulnerable, and concerned with appearance."
However, the document also suggests, bizarrely, that a certain type of British woman – namely, northern and working class – may associate femininity with strength and aggression.
Sharing the guidelines on Twitter, Karen Ingala Smith, chief executive of domestic and sexual violence charity nia, branded it "sexist bullshit".
I’m further bloody angry (there goes my northern working-class assignation, you see) because the organisation I work for uses @BACP accreditation as an indication of skill and experience in the counsellors - and yet they are fed this sexist bullshit?! pic.twitter.com/6TX63kFv3h— Karen Ingala Smith (@K_IngalaSmith) August 30, 2018
One of Ingala Smith's followers highlighted the reductiveness of the guidelines by tweeting at her: "Oh crap! I'm Northern but middle class - does that mean I get strength or aggression? If only I were Southern or working class I'd know how to Woman correctly."
Another wrote: "I’m from the midlands, working class but now middle class and living in the south, and I hate kids so now I’m really confused about my gender identity...... ;)"
According to the document, another exception to the supposed norms of British womanhood is that "some neurodiverse women (on the autistic/aspergic/ADHD spectrums) may struggle to express emotions, or with social situations".
Sophie Walker, leader of the Women's Equality Party, called the guidelines "ludicrous and dangerous", and said they could be particularly damaging with regards to perceptions of autistic women.
This is ludicrous and dangerous. Particularly citing autistic women as a first example of what’s not a typical ‘empathetic/concerned with appearance’ woman which further entrenches ‘difference’. This is the damage that leaves so many needing counselling! Do better. Much better. https://t.co/lNytKPmhLA— Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) August 30, 2018
In response to the controversy, the BACP has said that the best practice document is now being updated.
A spokesperson told the Daily Mail: 'We, of course, apologise if anyone is offended by the content in this guide. This is not something that we would ever intend to do. We are currently in the process of revising this guidance and are in contact with a range of different specialists, who are looking to add their expertise."
