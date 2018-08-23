When the doyenne of British hip-hop, Stefflon Don, dropped her latest video last Friday, she probably didn't expect to spark an internal drama at a prestigious private school. But that's exactly what's happening at the north London Mill Hill school right now.
The video for "Pretty Girl", featuring Tiggs Da Author, shows the rapper and singer dressed as a schoolgirl while smoking marijuana in a dorm room, swearing and includes a sultry shower scene. It has racked up more than 600k YouTube views in less than a week.
This, coupled with the positive reaction to her debut album Secure (from fans and industry big dogs alike), released on the same day, seems to have left the 26-year-old feeling pretty pleased with herself.
Advertisement
Less pleased, however, are the governors of Mill Hill school, where the video was filmed. The school, which charges up to £33,717 a year, has apologised for the video and launched an inquiry into who signed off the plans to allow the "highly inappropriate" film to be made at the school, Sky News reported.
A school spokesperson said it is "seeking legal advice on the matter". Headteacher Frances King has since announced her resignation. The school denied that this move was related to the video, saying she was stepping down due to "a difference of views between the governors and head about the most effective way to lead and manage the foundation".
The school said it is hired out as a shooting location "from time to time" to raise money, and that "strict controls are in place on the suitability of the content", reported The Times. So the governors want to get to the bottom of "how [the] filming was allowed to proceed". It also apologised "for any offence caused".
Stefflon Don hasn't yet addressed the issue on social media and her representatives have yet to issue a public statement, but it's safe to say her fans are in awe of the video.
"Your creativity is inspiring, whoever had video treatment is in [sic] top form," wrote @lordmuckz on Instagram. While @_yanna_latia chimed in, "This is the best video !!! Love you girl."
Advertisement