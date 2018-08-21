Did Cardi B Drop A New Diss Track After The VMAs?

Cardi B had a big night at the MTV Video Music Awards. The "Bodak Yellow" singer took home three Moonmen awards, including one for Best New Artist — the acceptance speech to which was an ode to working moms everywhere.
Now, some fans are speculating that the most major thing to happen to Cardi on the night of the VMAs actually occurred after the show was over. Did Cardi B really drop a secret diss track during the after party?
According to Cardi herself, the answer is a resounding "nope." So let's unpack where rumours of this alleged track first came from.
First, according to an interview Cardi B gave to Complex, not every song that the new mum worked on for her album Invasion of Privacy made it onto the record. She told the outlet:
"There are like about five songs that I was supposed to put on Invasion of Privacy, but it just didn't make sense... So I'm going to put it on this project. I really want to put it out on September 1, but I'm missing like four or five songs."
While Fader speculated that she might release a new song during the launch of her Fashion Nova collection in November, a newly-surfaced video from the night of the VMAs suggests, maybe, she dropped a track earlier than that.
"Cardi previwed a new Song at the Atlantic’s MTV’s after party," Twitter user @CardiBGlobal wrote.
Cardi previwed a new Song at the Atlantic’s MTV’s after party ?? (ig: sheiscardi) pic.twitter.com/FrwIiW2sYk— Cardi B Global (@CardiBGlobal) August 21, 2018
Cardi can be seen singing along to the unidentified track, which seemingly features lyrics like:
"Cardi B, that bitch, it's a fucking synonym."
Alas, it does not seem like this song is Cardi's — at least, according to the rapper. Upon seeing the video, she tweeted:
"It’s not my song ...but hopefully it comes out soon i don’t [sic] the video for it when i was 5 month pregnant."
It’s not my song ...but hopefully it comes out soon i don’t the video for it when i was 5 month pregnant https://t.co/ikhf0KH8vv— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 21, 2018
It's unclear what Cardi is saying in this tweet, but it's possible that, if it's not her song, she guested in the video during her pregnancy.
This alleged diss track comes shortly after some fans speculated that Cardi calling herself "the empress" during the VMAs opening was her throwing shade at Nicki Minaj, whose new album Queen just dropped. (Cardi and Minaj have previously denied the reported feud.)
This song might not be Cardi's, but at least it's getting us excited for Cardi's next project... as if we needed more of a reason to be.
Refinery29 has reached out to Cardi B for comment.
