The weeks leading up to the MTV Video Music Awards are some of the most fun moments for fashion. In an effort to hype up tonight's show, publications allow us to relive the splendour of "unique" ensembles that have made an appearance on the non-traditional red carpet since the show's debut in the '80s. Year after year we've been blessed with looks like Madonna's non-virginal wedding gown (replete with a "Boy Toy" belt buckle), Rose McGowan in well, pretty much nothing, and Lil' Kim's iconic purple jumpsuit that let half of her upper body fly free. Suffice it to say, the VMA red carpet is accustomed to jaw-dropping moments.
With 2018's show flaunting a celebrity line-up that includes an opening monologue from newly post-partum Cardi B, a performance from Jennifer Lopez, and a showing from Teyana Taylor's six-pack, we're sure the boundary-pushing looks will only live on this year. Maybe Nicki Minaj will subtly throw more shade at Stormi with a gown fit for a #2 charting queen? We say bring on the drama as we pull together all our favourite fashion moments from award season's most daring evening.