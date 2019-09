Asia Argento, #MeToo Advocate, Reportedly Paid Off Her Own Accuser

It wasn't until Argento became a public face for the #MeToo movement that Bennett's feelings about their encounter prompted him and his lawyer to ask for £2.6 million in damages for the intentional infliction of emotional distress, lost wages, assault, and battery. He says the trauma from this encounter is to blame for his loss of income, which dropped from £2 million in the five years prior to the 2013 incident to £45,000 a year since. The agreement between the two parties stipulated that Argento must pay £285,000 over the course of a year and half, beginning with £150,000 in April. According to the Times, Argento received guidance on this matter from her late boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide in June . Bourdain and Argento shared the same lawyer, Richard Hofstetter, who received Bennett's initial intent to sue, although Carrie Goldberg was the lawyer who ultimately handled Argento's agreement.