Remember when it was Lady Gaga's thing to keep the public on its toes with elaborate outfits and stunts like wearing a meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards? She seems to be going back to her roots on Instagram. The star posted three photos from a truly bizarre photoshoot with photographer Eli Russell Linnetz that may or may not be promo for her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Last week, the singer announced that she would be coming to the Park Theater for a series of performances titled ENIGMA throughout 2019. Tickets went on sale on Monday, and she posted multiple funky promotional photos on her 'gram.
"We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before," she said in a statement when the performances were first announced. "It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us."
"Unique" and "different" certainly describe her recent photos. The somewhat harrowing snaps have been digitally warped to create something pretty unforgettable.
One commenter put it best when they wrote, "Wtf is happening babe!!"
It's worth noting that the same photographer took her initial ENIGMA ticket sale announcement photo, meaning this might be our introduction to the ENIGMA era of Gaga. You can snap up tickets for the residency here.
