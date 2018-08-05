Pete Davidson Took A Break From His Lowkey Summer To Hop On This Video

From Ariana Grande to Machine Gun Kelly, we’re gathering that Pete Davidson has quite a diverse music library.
Davidson made a recent cameo in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest music video for his single “LOCO,” which dropped late last week. The video, directed by Jordan Wozy, features the rapper hanging out with Davidson in Syracuse, NY. Subtitles at the start of the video note that it was made during their downtime between shooting for Big Time Adolescence, an upcoming coming-of-age comedy starring both Davidson and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.
The “LOCO” video — very much NSFW — features everything from CGI explosions to images of dancing, near-naked women. The co-stars get up to a range of debauchery, including smoking joints and doing shrooms, climbing all over cars and RVs, getting into fistfights, and sneaking into a closed-off hotel swimming pool.
One particular shot in the video shows Davidson licking blood from his hand after an accident at a restaurant. Grande, likely visiting Syracuse to hang out with her fiancé, posted a black and white photo on her Instagram Story of herself later tending to his injury, writing, “My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video so I fixed it... Congrats @machinegunkelly we all love u.” Grande also posted an Insta Story video of her singing along to her favourite lyrics from “LOCO,” which — if you reach — makes a tenuous link to Davidson’s day job on Saturday Night Live: “Slap me if I'm sober, yeah yeah yeah come over / Fucked two girls that look like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler."
“LOCO” isn’t Davidson’s first musical cameo, so to speak. Grande’s upcoming album Sweetener features a song called “Pete Davidson” in homage to their relationship, which we’re predicting will likely be a — no pun intended — somewhat sweeter affair than “LOCO.”
