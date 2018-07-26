Michelle Williams Secretly Got Married This Month To Singer-Songwriter Phil Elverum

Michelle Williams is on the cover of Vanity Fair this month, talking about equal pay, her upcoming roles, and her new husband. Wait, what?
Yes, Williams revealed for the first time that, not only is she in a happy relationship, but she also secretly married her partner, musician Phil Elverum, this month in the Adirondacks in upstate New York. While the public knew nothing of the romance (repeat: nothing. If you Google Elverum's name, you'll only get articles about his music), that's about to change.
Elverum and Williams have more in common than a talent for keeping their personal lives private — they've also experienced tragedy. Like Williams, who lost the father of of her child, actor Heath Ledger, Elverum's wife, writer Geneviève Castrée, died of pancreatic cancer in July 2016. Elverum and Williams also have a daughter from their previous relationships.
If Elverum still feels unexpected, consider this: his most recent album ended up on The New York Times best albums of 2017 list, as VF.com points out, and he even popped up in one of Busy Philipps' Instagram photos. In the cover story, Williams tells the writer that she would talk about her special someone (at the time they were not yet married), but "the Internet's an asshole." She eventually changed her mind, revealing to the magazine that she "never gave up on love."
