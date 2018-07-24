Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Are Engaged

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are engaged.
Kloss confirmed the news on her Instagram this morning, sharing a sunset picture of her future husband. "I love you more than I have words to express," she captioned the picture. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."
People broke the news after a source told the magazine that the couple, who have been dating since 2012, quietly got engaged in upstate New York last week. Refinery29 has also reached out to Kloss' rep for confirmation.
Kloss and Kushner are currently yachting around Europe (by way of the billionaire David Geffen) with a few friends. It looks like this luxurious trip could be a modest celebration of the news of their engagement.
And yes, the guest list for the wedding will be an interesting...to say the least. Kushner's older brother is, of course, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband. This means that the entire Trump family would be in attendance, along with Kloss' model squad of friends. Eric Trump next to Gigi Hadid. Taylor Swift sandwiched between Melania and Barron Trump. Imagine.
We love a dramatic wedding.
