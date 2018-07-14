Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Admitted To Exchanging Sex For Roles — & Then Took It Back

The charges continue to mount against producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of rape and abuse by over 80 women since initial allegations of sexual misconduct were published in The New York Times last October. Now, a rare interview with the disgraced mogul has been published by The Spectator. One quote, in particular, was a damning confession of sexual transaction from the producer:
"No girl looked at me until I made it big in Hollywood," he lamented to interviewer Taki Theodoracopulos. “Yes, I did offer them acting jobs in exchange for sex, but so did and still does everyone. But I never, ever forced myself on a single woman."
Shortly after the article was published, however, Weinstein's lawyer, Ben Brafman, who claims to have been present during The Spectator interview, denied the quote.
"Harvey and Taki did not discuss the case, nor would I allow him to," Brafman said in a statement to TMZ (Refinery29 has also reached out to Brafman and Weinstein for comment). "They talked about old Hollywood and the contrast to European culture, and I think Taki sees Harvey in that older light. Mr. Weinstein never said anything about trading movie roles for sexual favours."
In response, Theodoracopulos allegedly told lawyers "I believe that I may have misrepresented Harvey Weinstein's conversation with me. It was my mistake." He has not issued an update or correction on the article on The Spectator.
Weinstein has issued very few statements since the initial allegations, but all categorically deny nonconsensual sex. This controversial quote would be a surprisingly candid admission from the normally tight-lipped Weinstein, and Theodoracopulos' response puts the whole interview in question.
Theodoracopulos and The Spectator did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999
